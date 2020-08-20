Burglary suspect arrested in Nacogdoches

Police said the 18-year-old suspect was found with two handguns.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man suspected in a Thursday morning burglary on Lake Street.

According to the NPD, officers received a call at 6:42 a.m. that a suspect entered into a garage and left with stolen property. Officers began to search the area for the suspect after a witness provided a description of the man.

Police found the suspect, 18-year-old Zackary Reed, in the 1500 block of Hillview Street.

After searching the suspect, officers found two pistols and stolen property. Police said further investigation revealed the suspect was responsible for two vehicle burglaries in the area as well.