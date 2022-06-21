x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Houston County under burn ban

The burn ban will expire in seven days and can be renewed by the Commissioners Court of Houston County.

More Videos

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above was published June 21, 2022.

County Judge Jim Lovell has issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning in Houston County due to current area drought conditions. 

The document states that the Houston County is under imminent threat of severe damage, injure of lost of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought and other weather related conditions. 

The burn ban will expire in seven days and the Houston County Commissioners Court renew the order later. 

RELATED: Van Zandt County enacts burn ban

RELATED: Cherokee County issues a burn ban that will be re-authorized every seven days

Paid Advertisement