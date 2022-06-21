Houston County under burn ban

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above was published June 21, 2022.
County Judge Jim Lovell has issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning in Houston County due to current area drought conditions.
The document states that the Houston County is under imminent threat of severe damage, injure of lost of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought and other weather related conditions.
The burn ban will expire in seven days and the Houston County Commissioners Court renew the order later.
