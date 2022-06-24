LIST: Burn bans issued across East Texas

This story will be updated as other counties issue burn bans.

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas counties have issued burn bans this week as summer officially began and while hot temperatures and drought conditions continue.

The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.

Below is a list of area counties with burn bans:

Anderson (as of 6/22)

Angelina (as of 6/22)

Cherokee (as of 6/22)

Harrison (as of 6/23)

Henderson (as of 6/21)

Houston (as of 6/23)

Marion (as of 6/22)

Panola (as of 6/23)

Polk (as of 6/21)

Trinity (as of 6/21)

Upshur (as of 6/21)

Van Zandt (as of 6/22)