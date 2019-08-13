TYLER, Texas — Monday, August 19 marks the first day of school for Tyler Independent School District students. Students who plan to ride the bus must register by Tuesday, August 13 at 5 p.m.

According to Tyler ISD, registration must be done online. If a student is registered after the deadline, the child will have to wait until August 26 before they can ride the bus.

The deadline comes at an earlier date than previous years.

"We made an adjustment on our end so that we wouldn't be taking those requests all the way up to the 23rd hour to where we couldn't actually meet those requests," Superintendent at Tyler ISD Marty Crawford said. "The good thing is that because a lot of that had to do with some of the redrawing of boundary lines, we've actually had a full year of actually running those same routes."

To register a student go to TylerISD.org. Once you reach the home page, click departments at the top left-hand corner, then look for transportation.

RELATED: Tyler ISD improves accountability grade to B, Hogg Middle School receives failing grade

RELATED: Free transit bus rides for all students in Tyler