LONGVIEW, Texas — Pizza King, the Longview institution founded 55 years ago by the Inman family, could be changing hands soon.

Top Right Pizza LLC, headed by brothers Rob and Mark Springer, obtained a liquor license from the city November 5, according to city spokesman Shawn Hara. Pizza King is located at 1100 East Marshall Ave.

Rob Springer also applied for a certificate of occupancy, a precursor to opening a business, December 18 at the city’s Development Services Department, Office Manager Vance Wyly said. Wyly says the city will not approve the certificate until an inspection of the building is complete.

