Jim Nipp may be president of a Tyler computer software company, but he’s not exactly a coat and tie, stay-in-the-office kind of guy.

On any given Thursday, The Genesis Group executive may be out driving with employees, delivering pre-packaged lunches for Meals on Wheels Ministry to area seniors in need of a little support.

“My dad was a preacher,” Nipp said last week from his delivery route. “He used to minister to a lot of people, many of them were old and lonely. The elderly and children are the people in society least capable of fending for themselves … it’s a bad feeling to feel abandoned.”

Courtesy Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Paper

Nipp and his busy coworkers seem to be a new breed of volunteers that view the once-sacred lunch hour as a prime time to help Meals on Wheels, which is experiencing an immediate, crushing shortage of labor.

“We’re needing more volunteers,” said Zoe Lawhorn, MOW vice president of development and public relations. “We have a lot of longtime volunteers, but we’ve had quite a few who aged out because of health reasons — that, plus the summer months, is posing trouble and it’s hitting us all at once.”

The nonprofit is experiencing days where there are simply not enough volunteers to meet the demands, prompting people to take on extra duties in an effort to fill the void.

“We had 10 open routes today and we’ll have 10 again tomorrow,” Ms. Lawhorn said on a recent weekday. “The office staff covered the route, in addition to the work they normally do. We don’t mind, but it’s not a long-term solution. The situation is becoming urgent; we’ve got to do something.”

Courtesy Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Paper

CARING FOR OUR ELDERS

The Tyler branch of Meals on Wheels serves an average 3,000 participants across six counties who look to the organization to help meet their daily nutritional needs.

Counties served by the group include Gregg, Henderson, Smith, Van Zandt, Upshur and Wood; about 600 people are in Smith County alone.

Volunteers, who must use their own vehicles and fuel to fulfill the responsibilities, are on the front lines of providing meal services, according to the agency.

The organization has about 1,000 volunteers who help deliver about 700,000 meals annually, Lawhorn said. Through the donation of their time, their fuel, and the use of their vehicles, the volunteers save Meals on Wheels over $750,000 a year, which is equivalent to over 142,000 meals, she said.

“For so many, this meal is their main source of food,” she said. “It’s hard to know they (seniors) are hungry for an extra hour — they get scared and worried that they’ve been forgotten. We want the service to be smooth and predictable with little break from the routine.”

But it’s difficult when there are so many to feed and a dwindling supply of people available to deliver, hence the value of businesses as delivery partners, Lawhorn said.

There’s ample flexibility in the assignment, it seems.

Volunteers can work as little as one time a month or on a more frequent basis. But everyone must pass a basic background check and provide current contact information.

Local entities, including the Tyler Fire Department, Cowan and Associates, Breckenridge Village of Tyler and Window World, to name a few, are working to help fill the void historically handled by retirees.

“We were already sponsoring Meals on Wheels events,” said Todd Lynd, president of Window World, who volunteers one day a week alongside his wife, Regina Lynd, company vice president.

The couple, now in their second year of delivering meals for the nonprofit, sees the interaction with seniors on their route as a blessing that goes both ways.

“Hopefully we are helping them,” Lynd said. “I know they are thankful, they are always smiling and saying thank you.”

The Genesis Group is several years into the endeavor, said executive associate Laurie Robinson, helping pack up the day’s food and drinks.

“We started doing this in 2014,” she said. “One of our employees brought it to our attention when Meals on Wheels was having one of its March for Meals campaigns.”

The firm helped out in that project and decided to do more, only on a larger scale.

“Genesis had always done things in the community, but we decided let’s be corporate in what we do,” Nipp, the group’s president, said. “We decided, let’s come as a single organization and give Meals on Wheels actual, reliable support.”

HELPING THE HUNGRY

Efforts to meet current and future demands is likely to be a challenge that will continue to grow in the coming years.

In Texas, it’s estimated one in six seniors is struggling with food security, a number that equates to roughly 1.3 million living in or near poverty, according to a 2016 report from the agency.

The Meals on Wheels organization relies on public-private partnerships to fund delivery of about 16 million meals annually.

It costs about $73 million to operate, of which more than $30 million is derived from federal funding sources.

There are myriad benefits to the program — it helps seniors to stay at home longer, improve health and save billions in tax dollars by keeping them out of costly healthcare settings, according to a government fact sheet.

Isolation is apparently a key contributor to some health issues.

“Medical studies have shown that loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” Ms. Lawhorn said. “So those visits are as important as the meal itself. So many of our volunteers stay with us for years and they benefit as much as the clients.”

Volunteer Decker Kennington of Tyler agrees.

At 81, the retired Proctor and Gamble salesman is one of the organization's most active and longest-serving volunteers, even though he technically could be among the recipients.

He usually delivers meals three times a week, arriving early at the Meals on Wheels office to drink coffee and chat with other volunteers before starting his rounds.

There are about 10 households on his route and it takes about two hours to complete, starting with the first sip of coffee to the last delivery, he said.

“I started in 1995 after a friend of mine at church asked me to ride with him to make deliveries,” he said. “It’s nice. I get a blessing out of it.”

Kennington said there is a great benefit to volunteering, largely due to friendships made both on and off the route.

“It’s very enjoyable,” he said. “It’s not just a nice program, it’s a fantastic program.”

OUT ON THE ROUTE

On a recent humid Thursday, the Genesis team was on lunch break, but hard at work passing out the day’s lunch: ham, rice, collard greens, cornbread, milk and fruit.

The team works fast, following a road map of about 10 addresses to serve people hungry for lunch and a little attention.

The company also passes out small handfuls of flowers at every stop.

“We used to have a woman who would pray with us,” company president Nipp said, driving the route from memory. “When we would go by her house and want to pray, we would be there about 10 minutes. She needed that time, she was lonely.”

It was like a punch in the gut when she passed away, he said, but the blessings of the interactions carries over into their new friendships.

The volunteers run their route, in spite of heat, cold, rain and the unexpected.

“I’ve been chased by a Chihuahua,” teased Genesis volunteer and millennial Jamey Whitley, who moonlights as a comic. “I was the diversion tactic so they (coworkers) could deliver the meal. He chased me down the street … but I thought as a volunteer I was giving the dog a fun time to run and exercise.”

He describes his participation as life changing.

“It’s been amazing,” said Whitley. “Going to up to interact with people I didn’t know was so much out of my comfort zone … I didn’t know I was a big softie, but I am.”

Meals on Wheels participants and caregivers said they look forward to the daily visits and interacting with volunteers that some view as extended family.

“It’s very important,” said caregiver Mable Benton while looking in on a client. “I think it’s nice for Meals on Wheels to come by and check on them … it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Participant Lawanda Joiner, 65, of Tyler, agrees. She enjoys chatting with certain volunteers about fishing and holds a special place in her heart for the people making the delivery.

“I change my flowers every Thursday,” she said, admiring a fresh gift of blooms. “They know I’ll be waiting.”

© 2018 KYTX