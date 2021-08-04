Tyler business gives out free appetizers, daiquiri samples to fully vaccinated customers

TYLER, Texas — It’s the history of his Black ancestors that Courtney Esteen attributes to the distrust the Black community has about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Esteen, owner of Flavors Daiquiri Cafe in Tyler, was inspired by this issue and decided to do something to help.

“To give back to the community, if you bring your vaccination card in, you can get a free appetizer on any given day. If you don’t want to redeem your appetizer like today, we can give you a card and you can come by any given time,” Esteen said.