Busy Bee Quilter Debbie Pierce said the club donated 28 lap quilts to hospice patients on July 20.

PANOLA, Texas — The Busy Bees Quilters recently donated a variety of quilts to HeartsWay Hospice for use by patients.

“Words cannot express our love and appreciation for these wonderful gifts of love,” said Kim Henigan, marketing director with HeartsWay Hospice said. “Thank you ladies, for your faith and dedication to our community.”

