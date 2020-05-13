CANTON, Texas — A popular Canton eatery is closing its doors after seven years in business.

According to their Facebook page, Buttermilk's will not be reopening.

The restaurant issued the following statement on their social media platforms:

"It is with sadness that we must let our loyal customers and community know that Buttermilk’s will not be reopening. We have been blessed to serve the local community and First Monday Trade Days community for nearly seven years. Many of you have become like family and we will greatly miss you!

Thank you for the support, the love, and the memories!"

Buttermilk's opened in July 2013 offering scratch cooking and southern hospitality on the square in Canton.