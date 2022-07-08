The Cace Kitchen in Longview nearing move to original location

The Cace Kitchen, which opened as a takeout, grab-and-go and catering restaurant in 2016 will close its doors Friday at 415 N. High St. The newly renamed Cace's Kitchen will reopen, probably by the end of July, in the building where the original Johnny Cace's restaurant opened in 1949 at the southeast corner of Green and Tyler streets at 104 N. Green St. in downtown Longview. The closure allows the Caces to move the existing restaurant equipment to the new location and for the final permitting to be completed. Some new equipment also has been added at the Green Street location.