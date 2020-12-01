ALTO, Texas — In April 2019, tornadoes tore through Alto damaging much of the community and shutting down Caddo Mounds.

Now, nearly 10 months later, CBS19's Matt Lackritz made the trip to Alto for the grand reopening of the historic site.

Dozens gathered outside in the cold to plant a cedar tree ad grapevines in the Snake Woman's Garden to signal the reopening of Caddo Mounds.

They not only reopened the grounds to the public, but their temporary visitor's center, as well.

While the building is meant to be temporary, it's a big step forward in restoring Caddo Mounds to its former glory.

Site manager Anthony Souther says before the storms hit, more than 11,000 people a year visited the site and he hopes people will come back to learn about the Caddo Indians not that they've reopened.

"We will still be able to have classes come and experience Caddo Mounds as they have in the past as a tour, classroom tour," said Souther.

Caddo Mounds has a handful of unique exhibits displaying the history of the Caddo people for those of all ages.

