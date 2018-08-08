TYLER — The Caldwell Zoo announced the birth of "Lulu," their new giraffe calf.
According to the zoo, Lulu was born to her mother, eight-year-old "Cricket" and her father "Marjani," on July 28, 2018.
She is a female reticulated giraffe who weighed about 150 pounds at birth is now roughly 6 feet tall.
Lulu is Cricket's second calf.
Cricket came to the Caldwell Zoo from Denver back in 2011, and her first calf, Knox, was born 3 years later.
Knox is now at the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi.
The Caldwell Zoo says Cricket "is a great mother who loves to lick Lulu on the head and keeps a watchful eye over her."
