TYLER — ​The Caldwell Zoo announced the birth of "Lulu," their new giraffe calf.

According to the zoo, Lulu was born to her mother, eight-year-old "Cricket" and her father "Marjani," on July 28, 2018.

She is a female reticulated giraffe who weighed about 150 pounds at birth is now roughly 6 feet tall.

Lulu is Cricket's second calf.

Cricket came to the Caldwell Zoo from Denver back in 2011, and her first calf, Knox, was born 3 years later.

Knox is now at the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi.

The Caldwell Zoo says Cricket "is a great mother who loves to lick Lulu on the head and keeps a watchful eye over her."

