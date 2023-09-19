Caldwell Zoo employee recognized for 10-year dedication to bird conservation program

Yvonne Stainbeck's passion and dedication to the Hornills birds have played an important role in the success of conserving these birds, the Caldwell Zoo said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired on May 18, 2023.

An employee at the Caldwell Zoo was recognization for her 10-year dedication to a bird conservation program in Tyler Tuesday.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums awarded a certificate of recognition to the Curator of Birds and Reptitles, Yvonne Stainbeck for her 10-year commitment to the Trumpeter Hornbill Program at the Caldwell Zoo.

Stainbeck's passion and dedication to the Hornills birds have played an important role in the success of conserving these birds, the Caldwell Zoo said.