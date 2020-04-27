TYLER, Texas — The gender reveal is trend getting more popular each year. However, sometimes, the gender reveal is not always for a new human baby.

A young African penguin hatched at the Caldwell Zoo March 2. Only a few people at the zoo knew the gender of the penguin. However, visitors found out when they hid a blue plush penguin inside a large plastic egg.

This is the first chick from parents Buttercup and Donut. At eight-weeks old, he is healthy and growing fast.

Now that they gender is known, the big question is the name.

"We are going to do a naming contest with them. They are looking for suggestions on names that kind of reflect his personality," said Nikki Hartman of the Caldwell Zoo. "He has become very fearless. He’s easy-going. He just takes everything in stride with his life so we’re looking for a name that might reflect that."



If you want to help pick the name you can go to the Caldwell Zoo website or their Facebook page.