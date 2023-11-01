Caldwell Zoo to be featured on USPS Endangered Species stamps

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo is thrilled to announce that one of our animal ambassadors will be featured on a new set of Forever stamps from the United States Postal Service. A new extra special collection of postage stamps is being released that showcases endangered animal species from across the United States. This new, beautiful collection will be released on May 19, including an image of an Attwater's prairie chicken from the Caldwell Zoo.



The stamps display colorful photos of extraordinary, endangered animals selected from Joel Sartore's National Geographic Photo Ark project, which has documented over 13,000 different species. The project seeks to document every single species living in the world's zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries. The aim is to encourage action through education and support on-the-ground conservation programs like those at the Caldwell Zoo.



Due to the loss of the grasslands that are their native habitat, Attwater’s Prairie Chicken populations have been drastically reduced. They are now regarded as one of North America's most endangered bird species. In response, the Caldwell Zoo has been a key contributor in conservation in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to help save the species from extinction.



The Caldwell Zoo established a dedicated breeding center for these native Texas birds in 1992 and has been committed to the cause ever since. It takes considerable resources to successfully breed these sensitive birds with expertise in nutrition, proper shelters, egg care and providing a peaceful environment. Breeding-age birds are introduced, and their eggs are closely monitored and incubated in the dedicated "brooder" house at the Caldwell Zoo.



Once the chicks are strong enough to be on their own, experts from the Fish and Wildlife Service transport them to refuges and carefully reintroduce them into the wild. Over the years, the partnership has successfully bred and reintroduced several hundred birds back into the wild.



"The Caldwell Zoo is proud to be in a group of Texas Zoos, along with our partners at Texas Parks and Wildlife, that has identified the Attwater's Prairie Chicken as a Texas treasure and a valuable part of a shrinking ecosystem. The Attwater's Prairie Chicken is now found only in the state of Texas, with a wild population of approximately 180 individuals. The Caldwell Zoo staff is working hard, along with the resources provided to us by each paying guest, to propagate and reintroduce this unique bird back into protected coastal grasslands in Texas."



This collection of beautiful stamps becomes available on May 19. Make sure to get your collection and support wildlife.