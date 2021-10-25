PHONE CALL: Convicted ex-nurse admitted to prolonging patients' ICU stays for financial benefit

William George Davis made the call Tuesday evening — the day he was found guilty of capital murder.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — In a phone call to his ex-wife from the Smith County Jail, a former East Texas nurse convicted of killing four patients said because money was tight, he would find ways to prolong ICU patients’ stays at the Tyler hospital where he worked.

William George Davis made the call Tuesday evening — the day he was found guilty of capital murder.

He told her on the phone he would hurt patients so they would be sicker. He said he did this to work more hours and make more money.