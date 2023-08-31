Calvary Commission in Lindale to host citizen active shooter response event with Smith County Sheriff's Office

Smith County Sheriff's Office Detective Tim McDonald will provide information about security measures that people use in the event of an active shooter.

LINDALE, Texas — Calvary Commission, an international mission organization and Bible college based in Lindale, on Saturday will host a citizens response to an active shooter training course with a Smith County Sheriff's Office detective.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Detective Tim McDonald will provide information about security measures that people use in the event of an active shooter. The class, which is open and free to the public, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Commission, located at 15983 County Road 4140 in Lindale.

"It's to provide information about security measures for preparation and what to do and what not to do," Dr. Joe Fauss, president and international director of Calvary Commission, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "We need to be prepared. We never would think it would happen in Lindale or Tyler schools, but it could, so we need to know how to prepare…what do you do to protect the people? What do you do to stop the shooter?"

The class will be happening at the same time as Calvary Commission's annual Breakthrough Prayer and Mission Conference set from this Thursday through Monday.

This year's theme is "Oh Lord, You Have Done Great Things." The conference includes worship, missionary reports, communal prayer, powerful spiritual messages and training for ministry and missions. Attendance is free.

"We warmly welcome the public to be part of this important event," Fauss said.

Speakers include Bishop Dr. Joab Lohara, founder of Calvary Commission India and AIM Asia, and Dr. Colin Hurt, a missionary to Cambodia and Malaysia. On Thursday through Saturday, there will be free lunches for attendees after the morning services.

The afternoons (Thursday through Saturday) will feature breakout sessions teaching missions and ministry training. Evening services will be held at 7 p.m.

Calvary Commission will host its graduation ceremony for the Calvary Bible Institute with Fauss as the commencement speaker.

"The conference serves as a platform for missionaries, alumni, and friends who have contributed to the journey of Calvary Commission over the past 46 years," Fauss said. "Each individual who has been part of our history has played a role in shaping Calvary Commission into what it is today."

After the conference activities, Calvary Commission will host a Labor Day Bar-B-Q Blast on Monday starting at 7 p.m. There will be games, musical and drama presentations, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, archery and a 4 p.m. barbecue.

The Labor Day event costs $10 per person or $20.