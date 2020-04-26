CAMP COUNTY, Texas — A fifth patient recovered from COVID-19 in Camp County.

According to the Camp County Office of Emergency Management, county officials received confirmation of the recovery Saturday night.

There is only one remaining active case of COVID-19 in Camp County as of Sunday afternoon.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 19, 2 recoveries

Angelina County - 36

Bowie County - 93, 40 recoveries, 7 deaths

Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries

Cass County - 16, 7 recoveries

Cherokee County - 13, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 69, 38 recoveries

Harrison County - 71, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 24

Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 7

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 122, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths

Panola County - 99, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths

Polk County - 18

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 34, 7 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 87

Smith County - 134, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths

Titus County - 15

Trinity County - 8

Upshur County - 13

Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death

Wood County - 7

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.