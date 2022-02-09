Camp County constable appointed to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

Kennington, of Pittsburg, is also a dual licensed funeral director/embalmer and managing consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home along with serving as constable.

PITTSBURG, Texas — Camp County Constable Shawn Kennington is among seven people that Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.

According to the announcement, the purpose of the council is to conduct an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Kennington and other appointees' terms end Jan. 31 2024.

Kennington, of Pittsburg, is also a dual licensed funeral director/embalmer and managing consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home along with serving as constable. He was also the mayor of Pittsburg.

According to the governor's office, he is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, and the Funeral Service Education Program Board Advisory Committee at Northeast Texas Community College.

He also volunteers with the Camp County Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum Board.