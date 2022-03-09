Camp County man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in East Texas

Court information showed Hart worked together with other people to distribute meth, marijuana and other drugs.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — A Camp County man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs with others in East Texas.

Nathan Paul Hart, 34, of Leesburg, entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Court information showed Hart worked together with other people to distribute meth, marijuana and other drugs. On Nov. 30, 2020, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in East Texas stopped Hart with almost two kilograms of meth that came from Mexico. According to the court, he also had a pistol.

While he was in jail. Hart directed the shipment of $22,680 to another person as payment for drugs from California in May last year. He was an organizer and leader in the drug trafficking operation that involved five or more participants, court information stated.

Hart faces up to life in prison following his guilty plea. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation.