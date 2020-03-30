CAMP COUNTY, Texas — Camp County Judge AJ Mason has announced the county's first positive case of the coronavirus.

According to Judge Mason, he was informed of the positive test on Monday.

"DSHS is taking all necessary actions in response to this matter," Judge Mason said. "To date, 124 counties in Texas have positive cases of the coronavirus. Currently, cases continue to increase in Texas at a rate in excess of 30% per day. At this rate cases will nearly double every three days. While there is no cause for panic, I cannot overstate how important it is to continue to adhere to the guidelines and executive orders to lessen the spread of this virus."

Judge Mason says the county will continue to work alongside officials and key personnel from the City of Pittsburg, Pittsburg ISD and UT Health to prepare for, manage and respond to the COVID-19 threat.

"We can all do our part by remaining focused, patient and vigilant in this fight," Judge Mason said."

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 3

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

