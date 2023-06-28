Annual Rose City Airfest returns to Tyler

The fundraiser hosted by “Camp V” draws thousands of spectators every year.

TYLER, Texas — Camp V's fundraiser, the Rose City Airfest is expected to draw thousands of spectators this year.

Camp V director, Travis Gladhill said this is there will be 16 aircrafts landing at the Tyler Regional Airport this week. This event will be the biggest airfest in Tyler yet.

One of the pilots performing is captain Aimee Fiedler with the Air Force.

"It's a single ship fighter jets that you're gonna see me perform, and so you're gonna see me do a bunch of flips and tricks and kind of max out the aircraft this weekend," Fiedler said.

Captain Fiedler said representing the Air Force at the event is a special honor.

"It's really, really cool to get to be the first person to kind of introduce that to a community that, you know, doesn't have a large military presence, much like Tyler doesn't," Fiedler said.

And this year, there’s something new being added to the Rose City Airfest...a concert featuring a special guest from the show, The Voice.

All funds raised from the Airfest will be donated to the veteran assistance programs at Camp V.

"As a veteran myself, you know, being able to do this for our veterans and for their families...it's a huge honor," Gladhill said.

Keeping the team and spectators safe in this summer heat is a priority for the airfest.

Gladhill said they will have free water and cool down tents for all guests to take a break from the heat.