WKU's Baily Zappe wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas — After gaining respect nationwide during a record-breaking season, Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe capped off the year by winning the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

He was one of five finalists up for the honor.

Other finalists included:

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick

Baylor running back Abram Smith

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Zappe joins other notable quarterbacks who've won this award such as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He earned the honor after breaking the FBS passing touchdown and yards records, throwing for more than 60 touchdowns and 5,967 yards.

"I'm ecstatic this is a dream come true growing up playing football in Texas all of us football players have idolized Earl Campbell we grow up watching his highlights so its awesome to be holding his trophy," Zappe said.