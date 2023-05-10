Jacksonville Middle School teachers create care closet to help students in need

The Care Closet has dental products, hair products, body wash, feminine products, and in the future more items will be added as they are donated.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Middle school can be a difficult time for students as their bodies goes through some major changes.

Two teachers at Jacksonville Middle School are helping students ease into those changes by providing a campus care closet.

"It's literally just a campus resource where we have stowed away some personal hygiene items," said Sarah Huffty, JMS 7th grade science teacher.

Huffty and 7th grade teacher, Leeah Rose are the heart behind the project. They said you never know what the home life of the students could be like, so they want to ensure that all the necessities they may need are there.

"We have over 100 students that come through our classrooms every single day, and that's not even the entire grade level. Obviously, for every single student, we don’t know what their home life looks like, so instead, we just want to make sure that if they do have a need that may have been overlooked there is a resource for them to use," Rose said.

Students can tell any teacher they trust what they need, who then can submit a form for specific items so the student can remain anonymous. Huffty says at this moment, they have dental products, hair and body wash, and feminine products. And they are trying to get more items.

"Anything that a student might need to help them feel better about their self-esteem while maintaining their dignity," Huffty said.

And this team of teachers knows personal care is essential to self-esteem, neither of which any middle schooler should have to go without. The care closet is in its early stages, and both Rose and Huffty have purchased products from their own budget to add to the stock. They are hoping other teachers, students, and community members will bring donations.