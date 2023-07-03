CampV gives estimate of Rose City Airfest attendance, stresses need for continued support

CampV co-founder Susan Campbell said while the airfest helps out greatly, there is still a need for people to support the nonprofit individually.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — CampV, the nonprofit one-stop shop for veteran resources in East Texas, said Monday about 5,000 people attended the third annual Rose City Airfest Friday evening.

The air show is CampV's one and only fundraiser that helps the nonprofit maintain and grow its programs to help East Texas veterans receive important information and benefits.

CampV co-founder Susan Campbell said while the airfest helps out greatly, there is still a need for people to support the nonprofit individually and fill in gaps for local veterans.

"And continue to provide facilities that address mental, physical and spiritual wellness. We have a ways to go," she said.