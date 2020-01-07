Can do attitude: Tyler boy spreads kindness with his love of garbage trucks

“Thank you, garbage guys! Bye!” Carson Howard said.

Three-year-old Carson Howard runs and jumps with joy when he sees the garbage truck drive down his street on Tuesday and Friday mornings in his Tyler neighborhood.

“Thank you, garbage guys! Bye!” he said with excitement as the garbage men drove away Tuesday after emptying the trash can.

Even though the bins tower over Carson, the saying is trash can, not trash cannot, and he works diligently to push the bins to the curb and back twice a week for his neighbors.