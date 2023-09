Known as Canada’s top competitive eater, Joel Hansen recently made his way through East Texas and Shreveport taking on eating challenges along the way.

The Guinness World Record holder first stopped at Chiloso in Rockwall before making his way to Oscar Delta Texas Kitchen in Forney.

By Thursday, he was in Jacksonville attempting a barbecue challenge at JW’s Barbecue.