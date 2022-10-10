Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month

The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute is set to have its ribbon cutting Nov. 9, open Nov. 14 and have a grand opening Nov. 28.

TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level.

The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.

Dr. Steven Curley, a surgical oncologist, said he was recruited by Christus four years ago. Before that, he was in Houston for 30 years having spent 25 years at MD Anderson Cancer Center and five at Baylor College of Medicine.

Before his move to East Texas, there were no trained surgical oncologists in the region, he said.