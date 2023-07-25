Cancer survivor attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, has special interaction with singer's parents

Ray Opatowsky says Swift's music helped get them through chemotherapy, especially the song "Soon You'll Get Better," which Swift wrote for her mom who had cancer.

SEATTLE — Local educator Ray Opatowsky says Taylor Swift represents “joy and happiness” and more importantly, a new lease on life.

Ray says they’ve been a Swift fan for 17 years and feels like Swift is one of the few constants during a turbulent stretch of life.

Ray uses the Twitter handle @RaysunshineTV and the bio reflects some of the characteristics that make Ray shine.

“I’m a Trans Queer living in the PNW, raising a little Swiftie,” says Ray. They have a 4-year-old son who shares a passion for Swift's music but isn't quite old enough to appreciate what her songs did for the family unit.

Ray was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma during the pandemic and the timing added an additional layer of complication to an already intense chemotherapy plan.

“It was during COVID so I couldn’t have any visitors at all so it was lonely and isolating but Taylor’s music helped me get through it,” says Ray.

They point to a song Swift wrote for her mother for inspiration to endure.

“Taylor writes a song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ about her mom, who had cancer,” Ray says the positive energy and emotional lyrics gave them comfort during treatment.

“It was just me and Taylor for hours when I was sitting there getting treatment all alone,” says Ray.

Now in remission, Ray says going to see Swift in concert was a must, and thanking that star's parents was the goal.

“I just went to the floor area near VIP and had my sign with me when her mom noticed me,” they said.

Ray had a sign that said “I beat stage four cancer to be here!” and a friendship bracelet that said “Survivor.”

Andrea Swift traded bracelets with Ray and gave them a big hug. The moment was captured and is now circulating on social media.

“Her dad even came over and gave me some Taylor Swift guitar picks,” says Ray.