Community candlelight prayer for missing 21-year-old man set for tonight in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A candlelight prayer will be held Tuesday night in honor of a missing 21-year-old Tyler man who was last seen almost three weeks ago.

Loved ones and supporters will gather on the downtown Tyler square from 6 to 7 p.m. to raise awareness for the safe return of Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, according to a Facebook page titled Bring Marcus Home.

He was last seen on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. At the time, he was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts, police said.

The Facebook page states that anyone is welcome to attend the prayer service. Posts on the Bring Marcus Home site show community search parties gathered on Jan. 9 near Old Jacksonville Highway, where he was last seen, and also describe Rodriguez as a loving father.

The page also provides photos of Rodriguez to help people searching for him.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said police officers and detectives have searched the apartment complex he was last seen at, wooded areas near the area and places that family members have suggested.

"Any information or tips may be helpful to our detectives," he said. "We've had numerous detectives working on it."