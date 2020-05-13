CANTON, Texas — The Canton City Council has voted to reopen First Monday Trade Days for the June event.

In March, First Monday announced they would cancel their monthly event for April for the first time in nearly 170 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancelation also spilled over into May's event.

RELATED: Canton First Monday Trade Days to cancel event for 1st time in 170-year history due to coronavirus outbreak

On Wednesday, the council voted unanimously to reopen the event with certain contingencies including input from the county and the state health department. The next show is slated from May 28-31.

The council said by their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, they should have a clearer vision of what reopening First Monday will look like. It is possible the event will not take place if county or state officials give reasons not to open. However, the council says, as of Wednesday, May 13, "everything is a go."

"We will be absolutely 100% sure come Tuesday night's council meeting," Mayor Lou Ann Everett said after the motion to open First Monday passed.

RELATED: Buttermilk's in Canton closes after 7 years in business

RELATED: First Monday cancellations causing financial strain on vendors