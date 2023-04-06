Canton ISD brings in extra security to campuses due to sensitive social media post

"Providing a safe learning environment for Canton ISD students and staff is always a top priority," Superintendent Brian Nichols said.

CANTON, Texas — Canton ISD has added more security to its buildings Thursday morning after being made aware of "sensitive social media post."

In a letter to families, Superintendent Brian Nichols said the Canton ISD Police Department and the Canton Police Department will be providing extra security at all facilities on Thursday because of the post.