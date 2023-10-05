Canton ISD seeks to build new high school, multi-purpose activity center through $114.7 million bond election

The school district said the bond proposal came about through recommendations from a strategic planning committee.

CANTON, Texas — Canton ISD will hold a $114.7 million bond election in November that seeks to fund a new high school and a multi-purpose activity center.

School district residents will choose to vote in favor of or against two propositions during the Nov. 7 election.

If approved, Proposition A would fund $102.6 million toward building a new high school campus, while Proposition B would fund over $12 million to create a multi-purpose activity center for student organizations and events, according to Canton ISD.

Proposition A: New High School Campus (230,000 square feet)

Regular and special education classrooms

Career and technology classrooms

Agriculture facility

Auditorium

Band hall

Choir

Competition gym

Media center

Proposition B: Multi-Purpose Activity Center (approximately 70,000 square feet)

Enclosed facility to provide a safe environment for students participating in a variety of organizations such as band, cheer, athletics, special Olympics, etc.

Located between Norris Birdwell Stadium and the new high school

Would be considered a "special purpose facility" requiring it to be on a separate proposition

