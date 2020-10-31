Canton man dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

The crash happened on SH 243, west of Canton.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Canton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Van Zandt County.

According to Texas DPS, around 12 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on SH 243, west of Canton.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on SH 243 when for an unknown reason, the driver drove across the northbound lane and into the north ditch. The vehicle continued until it struck a large tree and caught fire.

The driver was identified as Douglas Thomas Koller, 42, of Canton. Koller was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.