Canton man dies in motorcycle crash in Henderson County

The crash happened on RM-2329, just east of Eustace.

One person is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Henderson County.

According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred Monday around 8:29 p.m., on RM-2329, just east of Eustace.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, Maury Andrew Sides, 56, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on RM-2329 while a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Richard Joe Cech, 75, of Malakoff, was traveling westbound on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the Kawasaki drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the Dodge.

Sides was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Cech and his passenger, Thelma Jane Cech, 62, of Malakoff, were not injured in the crash.