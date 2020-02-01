CANTON, Texas — Canton police have released further details on the homicide that occurred on South Buffalo Street Wednesday.

RELATED: Canton police investigating homicide on S. Buffalo Street

Police say 61-year-old Alan Bates of Plano was found deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Bates was killed after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a home.

According to the Canton Police Department, around 2:30 a.m., officers were notified of a reported shooting that had occurred at a residence in the 500 block of S. Buffalo Street.

After a further investigation was conducted, authorities learned that Bates was an attendee at a New Year’s Eve party at the residence. During the party, Bates became highly agitated at other attendees of the party, became aggressive, and made threats towards a couple who were also attending. The couple chose to leave the party to avoid a confrontation.

Bates was then asked to leave after becoming more aggressive and threatening other attendees.

Police say Bates went to his vehicle and grabbed a handgun and walked back towards the residence threatening to kill people inside. An attendee of the party who witnessed the treat, armed himself with his own handgun. In self-defense, the attendee shot Bates multiple times.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene. The handgun that Bates was carrying appeared to have been struck by gunfire and disabled. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.

The attendee that shot Bates has not been charged.

The case was a joint investigation involving investigators from the Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.