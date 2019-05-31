CANTON, Texas — Carla Johnson is an East Texas native who got a front-row seat of how destructive storms in East Texas can get.

On Wednesday, May 29, six tornadoes touched down in Canton and surrounding areas.

"The news started telling us that there was another one coming," Johnson said. "It was coming from the direction of Gun Barrel City and Kemp. So I went outside on my front porch and looked out the tornado was coming right through there, coming directly towards us."

Johnson says despite being under a tornado warning, she went outside and began recording.

"So I just got my phone and started videoing it," Johnson said. "You know they always say people in Texas go outside and video."

Johnson along with neighbors watched the storm for about fifteen to twenty minutes as it got bigger and bigger. Johnson says they could see debris and trees go up in the air.

"You could see, I don't know if it was tins or roofs or what," Johnson said. "And it hit a store and some other trees and when it did that not even a quarter mile right there it just went up in the air and went over us."

Now residents are left to clean up the mess after the storms but are glad everyone made it out safe.

I cannot believe that much damage was done when we were just right here," Johnson said. "It just happen to go up over us, it could have been us but luckily it wasn't."