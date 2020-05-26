CANTON, Texas — After two months of canceled shows, Canton's First Monday Trade Days will reopen to the public on Thursday-Sunday.

Organizers have issued reopening guidelines for vendors and customers looking to take in the world's largest flea market.

Along with state recommended guidelines, First Monday Trade Days says they will also:

Provide additional hand sanitizing stations for the public

Frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces in restrooms and common areas

Increase social distancing and disinfection signage around the grounds

Make regular social distancing and disinfection announcements over the p.a. system

Train and require all staff to follow special disinfection and safety protocols

Rely on all vendors to learn and follow state recommended guidelines

First Monday Trade Days has also issued guidance for vendors:

If you or an employee has any of the symptoms outlined by the CDC please stay home

Take extra precautions to help protect our at-risk population

Have hand sanitizer available to customers and employees

Wash hands often

Consider personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, etc.) as recommended by CDC

Consider contactless or minimum contact payment options

Practice 6' social distancing

Monitor access to your booth in order to maintain 6 feet social distancing

Place painters tape or markers every six feet where lines are typically formed to encourage social distancing (checkout or food counters)

If your booth has multiple aisles, consider making them one way

Keep areas and surfaces frequented by customers clean and regularly disinfected

Drink refills and shared table top condiments not allowed

Reduce the number of tables and seating areas in restaurant locations to 50% of normal capacity

"We are all in this together," organizers said in a statement. "It will take each of us—shoppers, vendors and staff—to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to provide a fun, safe market for all to enjoy!"