The SAT and ACT have been cancelled and tentatively rescheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of Capstone College and Career Advising Jim Bell has responded to that postponement by offering free weekly live class tutorials for SAT and ACT prep.

Students who would like to register for the class and receive instructions and the link for the class should visit www.capstoneadvising.com/freeclass.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

