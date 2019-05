TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man wanted for sexual assault of a child has been arrested in Oklahoma.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Sherman Brandon West, 44, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Norman, Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, police issued a bulletin to the public seeking information on West's whereabouts.