Car believed to belong to missing East Texas woman discovered at Shadowood Lake

Rhaya Hicks was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall and Harrison County authorities, in conjunction with Longview dive teams, have located a vehicle in Shadowood Lake that is believed to be the vehicle of missing 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks, of Marshall.

“Sunday evening, at night, Ms. Hicks was attending a social event, here, at Shadowood,” Harrison County Sheriff Office public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, noted while at the search scene late Thursday night.

“The vehicle that is being recovered matches the description of the vehicle that she was driving,” he said.