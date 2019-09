HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A car carrier trailer caused traffic to back up on Interstate- 20 Saturday evening in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue, the truck caught fire on I-20 between U.S. 59 and Farm-to-Market Road 31.

Fire rescue says traffic was down to one lane as crews worked the scene.

Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time.