TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler fire officials are investigating a car fire at a residence on Wilson Street that appears to be accidental.

The fire began Friday afternoon at 613 Wilson St. and firefighters extinguished the flames in five to seven minutes.

Randy Lee, deputy fire marshal for the city of Tyler, said the car fire is under investigation but he does not suspect foul play or arson at this time.