Carlisle ISD cancels homecoming game scheduled for Oct. 2

Homecoming festivities will be rescheduled to a later date.

Carlisle ISD has canceled the varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2.

This week's game was slated to be their homecoming game, but the festivities will be rescheduled to a later date.

The junior high football teams will play home on Thursday vs. Tatum. Games begin at 5 p.m.

The JV team will also play Thursday against Rusk. The game will take place following the junior high games.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the Carlisle ISD website.