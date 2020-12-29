Carlisle ISD mourning the loss of a student

PRICE, Texas — Carlisle ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students.
According to the district page, the community is saddened by the sudden death of Bianca Villanueva.
“It is at a time like this that reminds us all how precious life is,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.
Counselors will be available for anyone who needs assistance in dealing with this loss.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Villanueva family,” wrote the district. “Our hearts ache with theirs. Please join us in lifting this family up in prayers now and during the difficult days ahead.”