Carlisle ISD mourning the loss of a student

PRICE, Texas — Carlisle ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students.

According to the district page, the community is saddened by the sudden death of Bianca Villanueva.

“It is at a time like this that reminds us all how precious life is,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Counselors will be available for anyone who needs assistance in dealing with this loss.