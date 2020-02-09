Carlisle ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member was last on campus on September 1.

CARLISLE, Texas — A staff member at Carlisle ISD has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the staff member does not work in a classroom setting, nor are they in direct contact with students. The staff member was last on campus on September 1.

All staff who have had close contact with this staff member have nee notified..

"We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the staff member had contact," the district said.