PRICE, Texas — After initially canceling summer workouts for males due to the parent of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19, Carlisle ISD says they will resume workouts on Monday.

The district says the student who's parent tested positive was tested for the coronavirus and the test came back negative.

"So, with that being said there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Carlisle ISD facilities," the district said in a statement. "To reiterate no coach nor student-athlete that has attended a summer workout has tested positive for COVID-19."

Per University Interscholastic League (UIL) guidelines, CISD says they will be able to continue the summer strength and conditioning workouts for male student-athletes.

"These workouts will resume Monday, June 22.," CISD said. "Even though the student-athlete in question tested negative for COVID-19, he will not be attending workouts for the next two weeks. We will continue to put the safety of our student-athletes and faculty first and follow all safety measures put forth by UIL. Thank you for your patience and understanding through this process."