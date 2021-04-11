Carmela's Magical Santa Land operator says unauthorized vendors disrupting vehicle line

"The people that are on the side of the road are getting in the traffic, they're on the right of way, they're stopping cars, they even have a porta-potty set up."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Vendors setting up on the road along the vehicle line outside Carmela's Magical Santa Land could face legal trouble.

Carmela Davis, who operates the massive light display just outside the Longview city limits on U.S. 259, spoke Monday before Gregg County commissioners to request their help. She said vendors are setting up in the road and on the right of way near the entrance.

While Davis said long lines along the stretch of U.S. 259 leading to the attraction aren't new, the vendors are. She told commissioners she hosts vendors within Carmela's Magical Santa Land that are pre-approved. The vendors setting up along the road have not been approved by Davis and are not affiliated with the attraction.