TYLER, Texas — A young East Texas helped to rescue a little duckling in need.

Caroline Twaddell, a high school senior, takes occasional bike rides or walks with her family to help her get through the mundane reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent walk with her family, she saw something unusual.

'Well, we went out there to feed the ducks, because there was a new baby ducklings," Twaddell remembered.

While the ducks were swimming around, one of the little ducklings was turned over by a turtle.

"It could have died if no one was there," Twaddell recalled.

The high school student, fully clothed, jumped into the lake to help turn the little duckling over right side up.

"All I was thinking is that thing. This little baby could have died, and I was shaking," Twaddell said. "It might have died. It might not have. But luckily we were there. And luckily, we were able to save it."

Caroline's action earned her praise on social media from her neighbors and friends.