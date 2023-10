Schools interested in becoming an grant recipient must host at least three blood drives and present their accomplished goals to Carter BloodCare consultants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARTHAGE, Texas — Several Carthage High School students were granted with an exciting award this past week!

Carter BloodCare awarded the Carthage High School Student Council with a check for $1,000 due to their partnership in the Great Grants Program.

Schools interested in becoming an eligible grant recipient must host at least three blood drives and present their accomplished goals to Carter BloodCare consultants.